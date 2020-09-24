Drive-in movie night at the Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport is hosting a drive-in movie night and kids costume contest next month.

The October 16 event is free but limited to the first 100 vehicles that sign up. Hocus Pocus will be airing around 7 p.m. located on the west side of the airport and movie will be projected on the old South Goodyear Hangar.

All kids who attend dressed in their favorite Halloween costume will get a free goodie bag and the top three favorite costumes will win a special prize.

A maximum of six people will be allowed per vehicle. Each vehicle attending much register, not each individual person.

Event Details:

Parking is first come, first serve beginning at 6:15 p.m.

There will be no entrance after 7:15 p.m. with movie starting around dark.

Volunteers will help park your vehicle. Capacity is limited to 100 cars.

You can sit in the back of your vehicle, in your vehicle or set up chairs directly in front of your vehicle. Sitting in truck beds or the back of SUVs is also allowed.

No campers or tents allowed.

Only six people can be in each vehicle. If you are placing lawn chairs/people outside of your vehicle, they must fit in the approximate 10-foot width area in front of the vehicle.

No pets will be allowed at the event.

No alcohol will be allowed at the event.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be allowed.

The film will be broadcast through the stage sound system in addition to a local FM radio broadcast from a car radio.

In the event of inclement weather (including high winds), the event will not be rescheduled.

All attendees will be asked to follow the latest COVID-19 health guidelines including:

Do not attend if you are not feeling well, have any symptoms or have been exposed to anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Face masks are encouraged but not mandatory if attendees are outside and respect social distance guidelines.

Maintain a six-foot distance at restrooms. Outdoor restroom will be provided and handicap accessible.

Attendees not practicing social distancing will be asked to leave.

Link to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-movie-hosted-by-lnk-hocus-pocus-tickets-122116402447

