Eagle Hollow Haunts gears up for opening weekend

This is Eagle Hollow Haunts' 11th season at the Eagle Raceway location.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Halloween is fast approaching and whether people should take part in the festivities is up for debate. According to the CDC’s Halloween guidelines, indoor haunted houses are considered high risk.

But if you head 15 miles east of Lincoln, Eagle Hollow Haunts is more than ready for Halloween.

“We are so excited to be opening," said Rebecca Rose, Eagle Hollow Haunt Co-Owner. "It was touch and go for a little bit.”

This is Eagle Hollow Haunts' 11th season at the Eagle Raceway location. Rose said there was concern about if they were going to open or not.

“With the pandemic we had to see what was the safest way to do everything and if we should even be open at all," said Rose. "We really felt that mental health is important during the pandemic, and people need the getaway.”

The main difference this year is their outdoor walking path, Dark Lands, is the only attraction that’s going to be open. They’ve decided to close both of their indoor haunted houses to ensure safety.

“Would I feel comfortable putting my kid in those scenes or putting my elderly mom? So we really went with an over abundance of caution,” said Rose.

Rose said they average 1,000-1,500 people a night, but they’re expecting less with the pandemic. They’re also requiring masks, doing a time ticketing system and only allowing groups of eight or less to travel together through the walking path.

“It’s going to look very different for our patrons who have been here a lot in the past, but we are so excited to have the opportunity to be open," said Rose.

While the experience will look different, spooks and screams are guaranteed.

You can get tickets here.

