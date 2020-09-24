Advertisement

Local health department reports COVID-19 outbreak at Eagles Club

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at an event at the Lincoln Eagles Club.

The event took place at the club, located at 500 West Industrial Lake Drive, on Friday, September 11.

The LLCHD is informing the public of the outbreak because anyone that attended the event has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and is at risk of developing the illness.

About 75 people attended the event, which involved dancing, and LLCHD said few people were wearing masks. At least ten people tested positive for COVID-19 after being at this event, and at least one person is hospitalized.

Scott Holmes, Manager of the Environmental Public Health Division at LLCHD, said the department has learned that many other individuals who attended the event were exposed and may have contracted COVID-19. Some of the attendees do not live in Lincoln or Lancaster County. Holmes said many of the attendees could be at higher risk of severe illness.

The LLCHD is asking every person who was at the Lincoln Eagles Club on September 11 to contact the LLCHD Communicable Disease Program immediately at 402-441-8053. A Public Health Nurse will provide guidance on obtaining testing and explain how individuals can protect themselves, their families and others.

Those who attended the event and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should be tested immediately. Symptoms include a temperature above 100.4 F, dry cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, loss of taste or small, or two of the following: chills, congestion and/or runny nose, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting.

Those with symptoms also should inform all those who may have been in close or direct contact with them while symptomatic that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Close contact means being within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more. Direct contact means behaviors like hugging, dancing, or kissing for any length of time.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

