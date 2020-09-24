Inmate seriously injured in assault at LCC

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Correctional Center inmate suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by another inmate.

The assault occurred inside the facility’s wood shop Wednesday.

The injured inmate was attacked from behind and struck several times in the head with a large metal bar clamp. He was also stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver.

Staff members made their way on the scene quickly and restrained the armed inmate.

The injured inmate was taken to the hospital. Based on initial reports he sustained head injuries, puncture wounds and potential broken bones.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the assault. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.