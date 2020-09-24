Jury selection underway in Bailey Boswell trial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now, dozens of people in Dawson County are wondering if they’ll serve on the jury for the Bailey Boswell trial.

Boswell is accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November of 2017.

Boswell, now 26, was present during jury selection Wednesday morning in Lexington, nearly 300 miles from the Wilber home where prosecutors accuse Boswell and co-conspirator Aubrey Trail of killing and dismembering Loofe.

The trial was moved out of Saline County because Boswell’s attorney said the case was too high profile to hold it in Saline County. He didn’t believe they could find unbiased jurors in the county.

They started with a pool of 180 jurors and called 90 of those in for questioning Wednesday morning.

Throughout the day, jurors were dismissed for various reasons, including being over 65-years-old, having medical concerns or being essential workers.

Attorneys for Boswell and the state will need to whittle those 180 people down to 12 jurors and three alternates.

To do so, they’ve been asking the potential jurors questions about their knowledge of the case, their opinions about issues like the death penalty and ultimately whether or not they’d be able to serve on the jury fairly.

Jury selection is expected to last through Thursday.

Court staff told 10/11 NOW they’re hoping to start opening statements before the end of the week.

The trial itself is scheduled to last four weeks. 10/11 NOW’s Bailey Bischof will be covering the trial throughout the entirety and will be providing updates on her Facebook and Twitter pages.

READ MORE: Background of the case

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.