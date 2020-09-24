Libraries to provide secure ballot boxes for November election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively urged voters Thursday to cast their ballots early for the November 3 general election. The addition of ballot boxes at all eight Lincoln City Libraries locations will increase the number of ballot drop-off locations in the County to 11.

The locked ballot boxes will be available inside all library branches during regular business hours starting Monday, September 28, the first day for early voting by mail or through drop boxes. Information on the library locations and hours is available at lincolnlibraries.org. Ballots can be dropped off at the libraries until the close of business November 2.

The other drop boxes are located outside the Election Commission office, 601 N. 46th Street, and inside the Hickman City offices, 115 Locust Street, and the Waverly City offices, 14130 Lancashire.

Because the pandemic makes in-person voting a risk for many, election officials mailed every registered voter in the state an invitation to request an early ballot.

“While we may miss the pleasure of showing off the ‘I VOTED’ sticker on our collar, we are fortunate to have these innovative, safe alternatives to in-person voting,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Our Lincoln city libraries are partnering with the Lancaster County Election Commissioner to ensure that, if you requested to receive your ballot by mail, you’ll have a quick and convenient way return your completed ballot – even if you don’t have a roll of stamps on hand.”

“The libraries are honored to be part of this year’s election process,” said Library Director Pat Leach. “We welcome voters who wish to leave their ballot in a ballot box at their library.”

Early in-person voting at the Election Commission office starts Monday, October 5 and is available until 5 p.m. November 2. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. November 3.

Shively said workers at the 195 polling sites in the County will be equipped with masks, shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. He said poll workers are still needed, and those interested will find information and an application at the Commission’s website.

Voters may still request an early ballot by completing the form at the Commission’s website or by calling 402-441-7311. The deadline to submit a request for an early ballot is 6 p.m. Friday, October 23. Voter registration forms, deadlines, and other election information are also available at the Commission’s website.

Early vote application: https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5601/Early-Vote-Application-for-the-November-3-2020-General-Election

