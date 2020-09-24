Advertisement

Libraries to provide secure ballot boxes for November election

Election officials encourage early voting
(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively urged voters Thursday to cast their ballots early for the November 3 general election.  The addition of ballot boxes at all eight Lincoln City Libraries locations will increase the number of ballot drop-off locations in the County to 11.

The locked ballot boxes will be available inside all library branches during regular business hours starting Monday, September 28, the first day for early voting by mail or through drop boxes.  Information on the library locations and hours is available at lincolnlibraries.org.  Ballots can be dropped off at the libraries until the close of business November 2.

The other drop boxes are located outside the Election Commission office, 601 N. 46th Street, and inside the Hickman City offices, 115 Locust Street, and the Waverly City offices, 14130 Lancashire.

Because the pandemic makes in-person voting a risk for many, election officials mailed every registered voter in the state an invitation to request an early ballot.

“While we may miss the pleasure of showing off the ‘I VOTED’ sticker on our collar, we are fortunate to have these innovative, safe alternatives to in-person voting,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Our Lincoln city libraries are partnering with the Lancaster County Election Commissioner to ensure that, if you requested to receive your ballot by mail, you’ll have a quick and convenient way return your completed ballot – even if you don’t have a roll of stamps on hand.”

“The libraries are honored to be part of this year’s election process,” said Library Director Pat Leach.  “We welcome voters who wish to leave their ballot in a ballot box at their library.”

Early in-person voting at the Election Commission office starts Monday, October 5 and is available until 5 p.m. November 2.  The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. November 3.

Shively said workers at the 195 polling sites in the County will be equipped with masks, shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.  He said poll workers are still needed, and those interested will find information and an application at the Commission’s website.

Voters may still request an early ballot by completing the form at the Commission’s website or by calling 402-441-7311.  The deadline to submit a request for an early ballot is 6 p.m. Friday, October 23.  Voter registration forms, deadlines, and other election information are  also available at the Commission’s website.

Early vote application: https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5601/Early-Vote-Application-for-the-November-3-2020-General-Election

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Husker Alex Gordon retiring from MLB

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Longtime Kansas City Royal and former Husker Alex Gordon is retiring, according to the Royals twitter account.

Forecast

More Dry Weather and More Drought

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny, hazy, and warm for Friday with cooler weather looming on the horizon.

News

New book detailing Jack Hoffman’s life with cancer out this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The book is written by Andy Hoffman, Jack’s dad, who is now also battling brain cancer.

News

Teen in custody after fleeing court hearing, multiple pursuits

Updated: 3 hours ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol took a juvenile into custody following multiple pursuits in Northeast Nebraska Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Local health department reports COVID-19 outbreak at Eagles Club

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at an event at the Lincoln Eagles Club.

Forecast

Warm and Mainly Sunny For Thursday, Hot on Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly sunny skies for Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

News

Man crashes into Lincoln City bus; chased down by driver

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Lincoln Police said a StarTran driver held down a theft suspect until police arrived after the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into his bus

News

Drive-in movie night at the Lincoln Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The October 16 event is free but limited to the first 100 vehicles that sign up.

News

LPD: Man breaks into two cars at church parking lot

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man at the Hall of Justice after a witness saw the man breaking into two cars at a church parking lot.

News

Man facing theft, drug charges after stealing cell phone charger

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A man is facing theft and drug charges after police say he stole a cell phone charger from a gas station.