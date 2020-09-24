Advertisement

LPD: Man breaks into two cars at church parking lot

Logan J. Johnson
Logan J. Johnson(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man at the Hall of Justice after a witness saw the man breaking into two cars at a church parking lot.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to Westminster Church near Sheridan Boulevard and South Street for a report of a burglary.

Responding officers spoke with two victims, as well as a witness. The witness told officers that he saw a man walking away from a car that had its windows broken out and alarm blaring.

LPD said the witness also noticed another car with its windows broken out and saw the man, identified as 54-year-old Logan J. Johnson, leaving the scene in a silver sedan.

Officers said thankfully the witness noted the license plate.

LPD said they located the car at the car’s registered address in Southeast Lincoln where they spoke with the registered owner who said that Johnson was in possession of the car.

According to police, officers learned that Johnson had a court date at the Hall of Justice, though it’s not clear what that court date was for.

Johnson was arrested and is facing two counts of theft by unlawful taking charges.

LPD said one victim had their backpack and a spare car key stolen, a loss of $100, while the other victim’s vehicle had smashed windows.

