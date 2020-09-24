Man facing theft, drug charges after stealing cell phone charger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing theft and drug charges after police say he stole a cell phone charger from a gas station.

On Tuesday at 9:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to Casey’s on S 13th Street, at the corner of E Street, for a report of shoplifting.

Responding officers spoke with a Casey’s employee who said a man had stolen a cell phone charging cord valued at $12.99.

LPD said officers reviewed video surveillance from the gas station and saw the man stealing the cell phone charger, from there they were able to get a description of the suspect.

Officers started searching the area and located a man, who closely matched their suspect description and was carrying a cell phone charger, in an alley near S 11th and F Streets.

While trying to arrest the man, later identified as 22-year-old Pablo Robinson, officers said Robinson began ripping his arms away from officers and kicking at them, trying to escape and avoid arrest.

LPD said officers were eventually able to arrest Robinson and during a search, they located a plastic bag containing 0.1 grams of amphetamines and a glass pipe with drug residue.

Robinson was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, resisting arrest and theft charges.

