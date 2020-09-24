More Dry Weather and More Drought

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather has been extremely quiet for the past two weeks across the state but is expected to be a bit more active over the coming week. Unfortunately though, while we’ll see some big temperature swings, chances for rain are going to be hard to find over the next week to two weeks as drought continues to expand and worsen across the state.

Drought conditions to continue to expand and worsen across the state. (KOLN)

The latest drought monitor that was released on Thursday shows that almost the entire state is now under at least “abnormally dry" conditions. Areas of extreme drought now cover roughly 6% of the state - mainly across parts of the Panhandle.

The forecast over the next week remains largely the same as the past few weeks - more dry weather.

More dry weather is expected over the next week with little to no chance for rain for much of the state. (KOLN)

The rainfall forecast over the next week has little to no rainfall across the state. There’s an outside chance that perhaps Sunday morning could see a few showers, but otherwise, no significant rain is expected over the next week which will only lead to worsening drought conditions.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to stay above average ahead of an approaching cold front. Look for highs in the low 80s to low 90s from north to south across the state with more hazy sunshine.

More above average temperatures with highs in the 80s to low 90s are possible on Friday. (KOLN)

Several rounds of cooler air are expected to push into the area over the next week. The first coming Saturday into Sunday behind a cold front which should push temperatures down into the upper 60s to low 70s for Sunday into early next week. Another push of cooler air will push temperatures down even farther towards mid-week next week with highs potentially falling into the upper 50s to low 60s with some areas of frost possible in the overnight hours!

