New book detailing Jack Hoffman’s life with cancer out this fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new book detailing Jack Hoffman’s life and fight with pediatric brain cancer is set to come out sometime this fall.

It’s called “Yards After Contact.” It was written by Andy Hoffman, Jack’s dad. He is now also battling brain cancer. Andy has been pushing for a cure for pediatric brain cancer since he son was diagnosed. He said this book is just a part of the journey to find the cure so nobody has to go through what Jack went through.

Andy says the book is Team Jack in a nutshell.

“I got to the first quarter, and I wasn’t altogether finished, so I borrowed time on the second quarter, and got it finished,” Andy said.

He set a New Year’s resolution to finish the book, after starting it six years ago.

"Within two weeks I was diagnosed with this brain tumor. I thank God he gave me the wherewithal to finish it; he held off on the tumor and let me finish the book. I do think it’s a God thing,” Andy said.

The book follows Jack’s life from diagnosis to his run in Memorial Stadium, to now.

“It’s really a touching tribute to Jack and his journey,” Andy said.

Andy announced in July that he is also battling a brain tumor.

“It is such a crappy disease," Andy said. "It is the leading cause of childhood cancer death. Now I’ve seen first hand what it does to people. It’s a rotten disease, I can vouch for that. I’m just glad I’m not a kid. No child should have to go through this disease. No child. Period. It’s hard enough as an adult to go through it.”

In true Andy Hoffman style, all proceeds from the book and a new t-shirt are going to fund pediatric brain cancer research.

“This is a labor of love. I couldn’t imagine making a profit off of my son’s illness,” Andy said.

He wasn’t ready to give an update on his own condition.

“I don’t feel comfortable unveiling myself to the media. As you can see, I don’t speak very well, but I’m willing to do it because I want to raise money for research.”

During the Zoom interview, Andy wore a t-shirt, with the slogan, 'If God opens a door, run through it." He said it’s a theme in the book, and them in their lives.

To purchase the book, shirt or to learn more, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.