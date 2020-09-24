Parents, teachers differ in opinions on remote learning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A survey done by Lincoln Public Schools has revealed a majority of parents are happy with remote learning and teachers finding it extremely difficult. The survey found, on average by all grades, 74% of families agree or strongly agree with remote learning. It also found 57% of teachers either disagree or strongly disagree with remote learning go well so far. Officials say it’s taken extra time to prepare for hybrid classrooms as teachers do extra work to help all students.

“It’s something that teachers have never had to do before,” Lincoln Education Association president Rita Bennett said.

Bennett said it’s been tough for teachers to adjust to this new learning format. Teachers are making lesson plans for both students in the classroom and learning remotely.

“I have had teachers who tell me they have been at school from six in the morning until nine at night,” Bennett said. LPS' original survey found that only 2% of teachers say hybrid learning is not challenging, 9% say slightly challenging; 26% say moderately, but 62% found the process to be extremely challenging. This is part of the reason why Lincoln Public Schools is trying to relieve some stress for teachers.

“We put in an additional teacher workday into the calendar on November the second to give them more time to prepare lesson plans for in-person and remote learners," Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson said.

Bennett said adding an extra day will help teachers, but they still have to deal with the week to week workload. LPS is adding additional help for teachers, specifically at the high school level.

“We do believe that for high school teachers that eliminating the A-B schedule that that will help reduce some of their stress and challenge,” Larson said. Starting Oct. 19, all LPS highschoolers will either have to be 100% in-person or 100% remote. A move Bennett said changes the dynamic but doesn’t eliminate the problem. The reason Bennett says the problem won’t fully go away is there’s still going to be hybrid classrooms. Teachers will just have more students sitting in class.

