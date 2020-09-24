Advertisement

StarTran driver holds down theft suspect until police arrive

Jacob W. Jones
Jacob W. Jones(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a StarTran driver held down a theft suspect until police arrived after the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into his bus.

On Wednesday afternoon around 12:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S 10 and N Streets, in downtown Lincoln, for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Responding officers spoke with a City of Lincoln public worker who said they parked their city-owned 2007 Chevy Equinox in a westbound turn lane a little south of S 10th and N Streets while they conducted official business on the other side of the street.

LPD said the worker told officers they were out of the car for a brief time and when they turned back to it, the car was missing. According to officers the car was unlocked with the keys and was running. Officers said the city-owned car was a marked vehicle with overhead caution lights.

Witnesses told police they saw a man walk down the sidewalk, get in the car and drive away.

That man was later identified as 24-year old Jacob W. Jones.

LPD said minutes after stealing the car, it collided with the rear end of a StarTran bus near P Street and Capitol Beach Boulevard. According to police there were no injuries in this crash.

Officers said Jones tried running from the scene but the StarTran bus driver, along with another citizen, held Jones down on the ground until police arrived.

During the crash investigation, LPD officers determined that Jones was under the influence of alcohol.

Jones was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • Theft by unlawful taking
  • DUI
  • Reckless driving
  • Revoked license
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • No seat belt

