Advertisement

Steady, but slow, recovery for Nebraska economy

Indicators up for 4th straight month
The August leading indicator rose by 0.85%, the fourth consecutive monthly increase.
The August leading indicator rose by 0.85%, the fourth consecutive monthly increase.(UNL)
By Press Release
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again during August, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The August leading indicator rose 0.85 percent, the fourth-consecutive monthly increase. The rate of improvement, however, remains modest.

“The Nebraska economy continues to recover from its sharp decline in March and April, but the pace of recovery remains modest,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance dropped during August. There also was a drop in the value of the U.S. dollar. A weaker dollar improves the competitive position of Nebraska businesses that export. Airline passenger counts and building permits for single-family homes also grew during August, but the pace of improvement slowed considerably. Finally, while there was a drop in manufacturing hours worked, business expectations were positive during the month. Respondents to the monthly Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase employment and sales over the next six months.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

StarTran driver holds down theft suspect until police arrive

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police said a StarTran driver held down a theft suspect until police arrived after the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into his bus.

News

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 2: Jury selection continues in Lexington

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Bailey Boswell is charged with first degree murder, improper disposal of human remains and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Sydney Loofe.

News

COVID-19 has major impacts on agriculture in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 has major impacts on agriculture in Nebraska; the industry received 19 percent of PPP loans given to Nebraska.

News

Lincoln mother fights for awareness of Sickle Cell Disease after losing son years ago

Updated: 1 hours ago
September is national Sickle Cell awareness month. Sickle Cell Disease is a rare blood disorder affecting 100,000 Americans.

Latest News

News

Inmate seriously injured in assault at LCC

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sickle cell awareness month

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Inmate seriously injured in assault at LCC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The inmate was attacked from behind and struck several times in the head with a large metal bar clamp. He was also stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver.

Forecast

Warm and Mainly Sunny For Thursday, Hot on Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly sunny skies for Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.