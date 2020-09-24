Advertisement

Teen in custody after fleeing court hearing, multiple pursuits

(AP)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol took a juvenile into custody following multiple pursuits in Northeast Nebraska Wednesday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers were notified that the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a Chrysler Pacifica that had been reported stolen. The suspect was determined to be a juvenile who had fled a courtroom in Dakota County. A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office discontinued the pursuit as the vehicle fled into Iowa.

Approximately one hour later, a trooper observed the Pacifica in Burt County, traveling northbound on Highway 75. According to NSP, when the driver saw the trooper, he accelerated to a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit as the vehicle fled north into Thurston County. Moments later, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of caution for public safety.

About 20 minutes later, officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs began a pursuit with the same vehicle. The vehicle then crashed on Highway 75 near mile marker 157. The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, but the driver exited and fled on foot into a cornfield. Within ten minutes, a trooper was able to locate the suspect as he exited the cornfield. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was transported to Woodbury County Corrections in Iowa at the request of a parole officer, in connection with the initial charges. Charges related to Wednesday’s events are pending.

