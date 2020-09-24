Advertisement

Warm and Mainly Sunny For Thursday, Hot on Friday

10 Day Outlook
10 Day Outlook(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures are going to continue through at least Saturday in the Lincoln area. For today, mostly sunny skies with the high in the mid 80s and a west wind at 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild for late September. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with the high in the lower 90s. South wind could gust up to 25 mph at times. Saturday will be a bit cooler but still in the upper 80s. There is still a small chance for a shower or t’storm Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday looks to be dry and cooler. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Monday will be slightly warmer in the lower 80s.

The more significant cool down begins on Tuesday with the high in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool and a high in the mid 60s. At this time, both Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Little Summer “Sizzle” In Late September...

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Summer-like weather will continue through the end of the week...with a bit of a cool down expected by the weekend. Rain chances will remain very small throughout the period.

Forecast

Kens Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Warm For Now...Turning Cooler Later

Forecast

Becoming Mostly Sunny This Afternoon

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with above average temperatures.

Forecast

Summer Lingers...

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
The first few days of fall will continue to feel summer-like...with mainly dry conditions and daytime highs in the 80s.

Latest News

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
Part of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas could see fog Wednesday morning.

Forecast

Warm, Sunny and Dry Weather Continues Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Fall arrives today but it will feel more like summer through the end of the week.

Forecast

Fall Officially Begins Tuesday but Summer Hangs On...

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Fall officially begins on Tuesday, but we'll still see more above average temperatures as summer tries to hang on for a bit longer.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
More warm weather expected this weekend with a weekend cool down.

Forecast

Warm and Dry This Week With Above Average Temperatures

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly Sunny, breezy and Warm Monday.

Forecast

Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
More of the same on Monday - warm, breezy, and hazy conditions expected across the state.