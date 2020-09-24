Warm and Mainly Sunny For Thursday, Hot on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures are going to continue through at least Saturday in the Lincoln area. For today, mostly sunny skies with the high in the mid 80s and a west wind at 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild for late September. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with the high in the lower 90s. South wind could gust up to 25 mph at times. Saturday will be a bit cooler but still in the upper 80s. There is still a small chance for a shower or t’storm Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday looks to be dry and cooler. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Monday will be slightly warmer in the lower 80s.

The more significant cool down begins on Tuesday with the high in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool and a high in the mid 60s. At this time, both Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.