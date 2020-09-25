Advertisement

7 teens injured in head-on crash

By Kevin Westhues
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Seven teenagers were injured in a head-on crash Thursday night. Douglas County Sheriff investigators told 6 News at the scene that all of them were conscious when they were taken to a hospital.

They tell us that a car with six teens was heading eastbound near 147th and State Street. The car left the lane and the driver overcorrected crashing head-on into an oncoming car with one teenager. One of the victims was pinned for a time. First responders reported that the other six were outside the vehicles when they arrived. It was not clear at the time if any had been ejected or if all got out on their own.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

