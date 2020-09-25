Advertisement

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 3: Opening statements to begin Friday morning

Bailey Boswell is going to trial, accused with the first degree murder of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Opening statements will begin in the Bailey Boswell trial on Friday morning. Boswell is charged with first-degree murder, improper disposal of human remains and conspiracy to commit murder.

Boswell is accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November of 2017 after the two met on the dating app Tinder.

Boswell’s co-conspirator Aubrey Trail was found guilty of the same crime in July 2019.

During opening statements, the prosecution and defense will have their first opportunity to plead their case with the jurors.

They selected eight men and seven women for the jury. This includes three alternates.

The Loofe family has been asking for justice for three years. Ever since 24-year-old Sydney didn’t show up to her shift as a cashier at Menards in November 2017.

After weeks of searching, her body was found dismembered in plastic bags in Clay County.

Investigators, named Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons-of-interest early on in the case, and after an investigation, they were charged with first degree murder, improper disposal of human remains and conspiracy to commit murder.

Trail, is now convicted of the crime.

He went to trial in 2019 in Saline County, blocks from the Wilber home prosecutors believe Loofe was killed.

During the first week his trial, he cut his throat and yelled “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all.”

Trail returned to court in time to testify that he killed Loofe, but said it was an accident.

He said Boswell had nothing to do with it.

Boswell, is the last known person Loofe was with.

Boswell and Loofe went on two dates in the days before she went missing.

In a Facebook video, she said she and Loofe drove around and smoked marijuana and at the end of the second date Boswell dropped Loofe off at a friend’s house and that was the last she saw of her.

Boswell has plead not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, she could get a death sentence.

