Crews pull driver from cement truck

Deputies, along with Murray Fire and Rescue and Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue, responded to a rollover accident at Waverly Road and Highway 75 near Murray. (Source: NCN)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURRAY, Neb. (NCN) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover accident in Cass County Thursday involving a cement truck.

Deputies, along with Murray Fire and Rescue and Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue, responded at 12:19 p.m. at Waverly Road and Highway 75 near Murray.

According to a press release, a Ready Mix Concrete truck driven by 39-year-old Jimmy  Hall Jr., of Omaha, was traveling south on Highway 75 when the driver started to make a right turn onto Waverly road.

Hall told investigators that his load shifted while making the turn causing the vehicle to roll on to its side.

The driver was trapped and was extricated by Plattsmouth Fire. He was taken to Bellevue Medical for his injuries.

