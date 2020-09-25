Emergency crews on scene of serious accident on Interstate 80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street exit in Lincoln.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene said there is heavy smoke in the area, and it appears a semi and a vehicle collided.

A single lane of the interstate is open in both directions but traffic is moving slowly.

Avoid the area.

Information is limited, and more details will be provided when it becomes available.

