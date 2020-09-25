Freight truck goes over tractor in Hwy 2 crash

UNADILLA, Neb. (NCN) - The driver of a farm tractor was taken by medical helicopter from an accident Thursday.

It happened on Highway 2 east of the Hooper Creek bridge between Palmyra and Unadilla.

Otoe County Sheriff’s Deputy James Parsons said it appears that the driver of a westbound truck and semi-trailer did not see the slow-moving farm equipment. The truck went up on top of a baler pulled by the tractor and continued on top of the tractor.

The truck tipped onto its side in the ditch, but the driver suffered only minor injuries.

Palmyra Rescue attended to the tractor driver until he was loaded onto the air ambulance.

Several fire and rescue crews responded to the accident, which closed the westbound lanes of the highway.

