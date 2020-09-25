Frost hopes padded practices start soon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s first football game of the 2020 season is one month away. Huskers head coach Scott Frost wants his team in pads at practice to adequately prepare for the Ohio State match-up on October 24th.

Frost, while speaking on Husker Sports Nightly Thursday night, said he hopes his team can begin full-padded practices on September 30th. Frost seemed unsure if that would be possible, as the Big Ten continues to distribute COVID-19 testing units across the conference.

Frost says his team has been going through 11-on-11 drills. Frost adds that his team needs to become more physical in order to be successful this fall.

Nebraska faces one of the most difficult schedules in 2020. The Huskers open with the Buckeyes, who are favored to win the Big Ten championship. The following week, Nebraska plays divisional favorite, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.