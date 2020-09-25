Advertisement

Grand Island man arrested for suspicious package at Hall Co. administration building

Faces dozens of felony charges for terrorizing county employees
By Mark Baumert
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested the man they believe sent a suspicious package to the Hall County Election Commissioner earlier this month.

They served an arrest warrant on Clinton Garno, 31, Grand Island. Court records show the Hall County Attorney charged Garno today with 38 counts of terroristic threats, one charge for each of the people who had to evacuate the Hall County Administration Building September 14. The max penalty for a conviction on that charge is three years in prison.

Court records show the package was about 2.5 feet long, three inches wide and had three black Styrofoam cushions attached to it. A self-addressed envelope to the election commissioner’s office was on the package. Inside the envelope was a voter registration form on which was written “F### off NWO.” An investigator later learned that the abbreviation NWO stands for New World Order.

Inside the package was a small pump spray bottle with a blue liquid which testing later revealed was harmless.

Garno’s address is an apartment building near the Hall County Administration building. Investigators checking surveillance video identified Garno and a package similar to that found that morning at the administration building. Investigators traced some of the materials used in the package to Garno’s place of work.

Hall County prosecutors Friday formally charged Garno. His next court date is October 19 for a probable cause hearing.

