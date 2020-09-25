Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first full weekend of fall will feel a lot like summer with temperatures forecasted to reach the 90s Saturday.

If you’re searching for events or activities to enjoy, Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered.

The Corky Canvas/Corky Boards Presents Creator’s Choice Workshop

Creator’s choice workshop = DIY fun! You get to create your very own custom wooden board from scratch. Let your creativity flow at this event with over 200 designs to choose from! The best part? You get to create it while sipping on your favorite beverage and listening to music!

Friday 7 to 9:30 p.m.; $25-$68

More info: HERE

Monster Dash 2020

The weather is going to be perfect this weekend for the Monster Dash! This is the 13th Annual Monster Dash Fun Run where you can DASH for one mile or do a 5K race. All finishers will enjoy fresh donuts and coffee at the finish line with free entry to Roca Berry Farms if you choose to stay and play!

Saturday 7:30 to 9 p.m.; 1 Mile Run: $20, 5K Run: $30

More info: HERE

Lincoln Children’s Museum Presents Spirit of Play

Find your spirit of play and wear red to a Saturday museum visit to receive a free cookie! Visit their website and reserve your time. Come create, discover, learn and PLAY at the Lincoln Children’s Museum.

Saturday 8:30 to 5 p.m.; Contact for prices

More info: HERE

NEWSical The Musical

Straight from its record-breaking run Off-Broadway, NEWSical The Musical is back lampooning the politicians, celebrities and pandemics that drive us all crazy. From Tiger King to Trump, from bailouts to Biden, from COVID to Comey, no news is safe. NEWSical The Musical is New York’s ever-changing musical mockery of all the news that’s fit to spoof!

Saturday 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Regular: $36 and $42

More info: HERE

Old School R&B Dinner Show

Are you ready for an Old School R&B Dinner Show? The show will be featuring the music of Whitney Houston, Atlantic Star, Luther Vandross, Etta James, Diana Ross, Earth Wind and Fire, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Commodores, Aretha Franklin and more! The ticket price includes dinner and the show.

Saturday 8 p.m.; $27 per person

More info: HERE

