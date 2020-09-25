Advertisement

High School Football Scoreboard

Friday, Sept. 25
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 5 of the high school football season in Nebraska.  Friday’s local games are highlighted by a rivalry match-up between Beatrice and Norris.  Also, upstart Raymond Central hosts Ashland-Greenwood in a meeting of unbeaten teams. 

Join 10/11 NOW for highlights and analysis tonight on Sports Overtime (10:15 p.m.) and Sports Double Overtime (10:35 p.m. on Facebook Live).

If you have high school football game or fan photos to share, submit them here.

