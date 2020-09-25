Hot Today and Saturday, Much Cooler For Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The calendar says fall but it will feel more like summer today and Saturday in the Lincoln area. Mostly sunny today, hot and a bit humid. High in the lower 90s with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Mainly clear and warm for late September tonight, low around 60. Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and hot. High again in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front will move through the area Saturday night and that will bring a significant cool down for Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon will be around 70 with a north wind gusting up to 25 mph. Partly sunny skies are expected through out the day and even a few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with the high only reaching the mid 60s. Tuesday will be a touch warmer with the high in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be cool and dry with the high on Wednesday in the mid 60s and only in the lower 60s Thursday afternoon. The low temperature Thursday night could drop into the mid 30s.

