HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Thurs, Sept. 24)
HS Volleyball Scoreboard
Thursday, Sept. 24
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-12, 25-15, 25-22
Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-6, 19-25, 25-22
Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15
Cross County def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17
David City def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-4, 25-3
Diller-Odell def. Tri County, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-15, 25-17
Fort Calhoun def. Ashland-Greenwood, 2-1
Fremont def. Grand Island, 3-2
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
Giltner def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-4, 25-22
Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-21, 25-9, 25-27, 25-13
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21
Hartington-Newcastle def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-12, 25-8
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15
Hershey def. Southwest, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12, 25-15
Hyannis def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13
Kenesaw def. Hampton, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-13
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Pierce, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12
McCool Junction def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 27-25
Mead def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
Millard South def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 15-12
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
North Platte def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 16-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 15-9
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 24-26, 25-15, 25-22, 13-25, 15-8
Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 25-9, 25-23, 25-16
Platteview def. Douglas County West, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Milford, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Wausa def. Creighton, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18
West Holt def. St. Mary’s, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17
West Point-Beemer def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19
Winside def. Santee, 25-10, 25-12, 25-6
Wood River def. Holdrege, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
Chase County Triangular
Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 25-12
Chase County def. St. Francis, Kan., 24-26, 25-18, 25-23
Crofton Triangular
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-17
Battle Creek def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 17-25, 25-18, 25-15
Gibbon Triangular
Broken Bow def. Centura, 28-18, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-7
Centura def. Gibbon, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15
Hi-Line Triangular
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-14
Overton def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-12
HTRS Triangular
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-13, 25-9
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-16, 25-15
Kimball Triangular
Kimball def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 15-25, 25-13
Leyton def. Kimball, 17-25, 25-14, 29-27
Lexington Triangular
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-19, 20-25, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 24-26, 25-21, 25-12
Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14
Maxwell Triangular
Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-21
Sutherland def. Cozad, 17-25, 25-13, 25-21
Nebraska Christian Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13
Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-11, 25-13
O’Neill Triangular
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-15, 25-9
Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 25-15
Wayne def. O’Neill, 25-21, 25-12
Pender Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-18, 25-18
Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-14, 25-15
SEM Triangular
Elm Creek def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-22
Loomis def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 21-25, 28-26, 25-18
Shelby/Rising City Triangular
High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 13-25, 25-19
Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester, 25-19, 23-25, 28-26
Shelton Triangular
Blue Hill def. Red Cloud, 2-0
Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23
Sidney Triangular
Gering def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-19
Gering def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-19
Sidney def. Mitchell, 14-25, 25-14, 25-21
Syracuse Triangular
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-10, 25-12
Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-13, 25-12
Weeping Water Triangular
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-6
Raymond Central def. Weeping Water, 25-20, 25-16
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular
Axtell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-13
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-17
Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-21
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.