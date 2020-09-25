Lied Center kicks off 31st season with ‘Newsical The Musical’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center is the first major university performing arts center to open in the country. They’re kicking off their 31st season with ‘Newsical the Musical.’

Executive Director Bill Stephan said, right now there is more Broadway in Lincoln than there is on Broadway.

“From the day we closed, we’ve been working on reopening,” said Stephan. “Finding out the best practices, working with health officials developing those policies and procedures.”

If you go to see ‘Newsical the Musical’ on September 26, your seats are sanitized and you will have at least 6 feet of social distance.

“If you bring a coat, you’ve got seats next to you to put your coat,” said Stephan. “The Lied Center is such a live theater, the applause and laughter will be full in that theater.”

'Newsical the Musical" is produced by a man from Lincoln.

“I dreamed of doing my own show here someday,” said Michael Duling D’Angora. “This is not what I dreamed about at all. I thought we had a musical with chorus girls, beautiful costumes and elaborate spectacular sets. But no, we’re doing pandemic theater, and we’re learning as we go along.”

Duling D’Angora said his cast was excited to perform, but worried about what precautions the Lied would take.

“We got the call, our first instinct was like ‘Yes, this is so exciting!’ Then we thought, 'Oh wait, is this safe?” said Duling D’Angora. “But the Lied has gone above and beyond, and we feel so safe here.”

Typically, the theater seats about 2,200. Capacity now limits it to 550. Guests must also wear masks at all times.

Within the center, air filters have been upgraded, the building’s fresh air intake has been increased and all bathrooms are now touchless.

“We are really pleased and happy to be bringing arts back to the community. The Lied Center is an integral part of Nebraska,” said Stephan. “It’s an important thing that we are able to re-engage with the arts and have that part of our lives back.”

Stephan recommends purchasing tickets online to follow social distancing. Follow this link to find tickets and learn more about upcoming shows.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.