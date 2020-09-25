Lincoln Police Union hosts fundraiser for late Inv. Herrera’s family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Union hosted a spaghetti feed to honor the late Investigator Mario Herrera. It was drive-thru style at Sheridan Lutheran Church to help with distancing.

The Police Union and Police Civilian Staff along with members of Sheridan Lutheran cranked out 2,500 plates of donated spaghetti.

It’s been almost two weeks since Investigator Herrera’s funeral. Organizers said this event has been in the works since he was injured on August 26, but since it was a large event it took a while to plan.

One of Investigator Herrera’s colleagues helped organize it and said it’s the least they can do.

“He was a long time member of the department and this is a way the Lincoln Police Union wants to give back, show our condolences, and our respect for Mario as he was one of our best investigators," said Investigator Trent Petersen.

Cars were lined up well before the 4:00 p.m. start. All proceeds are going to the Herrera family.

Lincioln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister was also on hand to serve meals. He recently recovered from COVID-19 and said he’s feeling 90 percent better, but remains a tad lethargic.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.