Advertisement

LIVE at 3:30PM: Update on COVID-19 in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln and Lancaster County remains in the same spot for another week. The dial is in the orange “High Risk” range.

Five key measures are used to determine the position of the Risk Dial: Case Numbers; Testing Capacity; Positivity Rate; Contact Tracing; and Hospital Capacity.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Friday at 3:30 p.m. Watch live in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Summer Hangs On This Weekend, More Fall-Like Weather Next Week

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Summer-like heat expected on Saturday before a cool down brings more fall-like temperatures to the area Sunday and into next week.

News

Infectious disease expert gives advice on safely enjoying fall football

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau

Forecast

Hot Today and Saturday, Much Cooler For Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
The last Friday in September will be sunny and hot in the Lincoln area.

Latest News

News

Nebraska court overturns order releasing man from prison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Nebraska prisoner who convinced a judge to throw out his first-degree murder conviction and order his release will remain behind bars after the state Supreme Court overturned that ruling on Friday.

News

LSO: Search continues for wanted suspect involved in hit-and-run with deputies

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office continues searching for a man involved in a hit and run with deputies, wanted on several warrants.

News

LPD: Anonymous tip helps arrest man who stole Cadillac

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department says because of an anonymous tip, officers were able to arrest a man they say stole a car, license plates and a motorcycle.

News

Business owner convicted of blowing up his own building

Updated: 5 hours ago
The owner of a Nebraska dry-cleaning business has pleaded no contest to charges that accused him of causing the explosion that destroyed his business.

News

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 3: Opening statements to begin Friday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Opening statements will begin in the Bailey Boswell trial on Friday morning.

KOLN

Frost hopes padded practices start soon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hopes the Huskers can begin full-padded practices next week.