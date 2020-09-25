LIVE at 3:30PM: Update on COVID-19 in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln and Lancaster County remains in the same spot for another week. The dial is in the orange “High Risk” range.

Five key measures are used to determine the position of the Risk Dial: Case Numbers; Testing Capacity; Positivity Rate; Contact Tracing; and Hospital Capacity.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City's efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Friday at 3:30 p.m.

