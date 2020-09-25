LPD: Anonymous tip helps arrest man who stole Cadillac

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says because of an anonymous tip, officers were able to arrest a man they say stole a car, license plates, and a motorcycle.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers received a report of a possible stolen car in the 2800 block of NW 1st Street, in northwest Lincoln.

Responding officers found a white Cadillac DTS and after running the plates, learned the license plates were reported stolen. LPD said officers then ran the vehicle identification number and learned it was reported stolen out of Omaha on September 17.

LPD said while officers were impounding the car, the homeowners returned and told officers that a man, later identified as 33-year-old Jeremy A. Wallace, had brought the car to the home and was inside the home.

According to LPD, officers received permission from the homeowners to go inside where they found Wallace hiding under blankets in a back bedroom. He was arrested and LPD said while officers were inventorying his property, they found a motorcycle key that the homeowners said belonged to Wallace’s motorcycle.

LPD said they then discovered that the motorcycle had been reported stolen out of Omaha on September 15.

Officers said they received this report because the owner of the stolen Cadillac received an anonymous message saying their car may be located at that address on NW 1st St, and they asked LPD to check it out.

Wallace is facing two counts of theft by receiving charges totaling $1,500 to $5,000, as well as theft by receiving charges totaling $0 to $500.

LPD said officers learned that Wallace had two out of county arrest warrants.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.