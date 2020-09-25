Advertisement

LSO: Search continues for wanted suspect involved in hit-and-run with deputies

Duop Wiyual Duop
Duop Wiyual Duop(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office continues searching for a man involved in a hit and run with deputies who is also wanted on several warrants.

Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m., members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force saw a man believed to be wanted on several felony warrants leave a home on N 49th Street, get in a car, and drive southbound on N 48th Street from Holdredge Street.

LSO says Task Force members tried to arrest the man, identified as 19-year old Duop Wiyual Duop, at N 48th and Vine Streets.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Duop’s car was in the outside traffic lane and was boxed in by several unmarked law enforcement cars displaying red and blue lights.

According to Sheriff Wagner, as members of the Task Force approached Duop’s car, he put it in reverse and rammed a Task Force car, then put the car in drive which struck another Task Force car. LSO said Duop then hit a citizen’s car in the passenger side that was in the inside traffic lane before he left the scene.

LSO said deputies did not pursue Duop.

No one in the citizen’s car was injured, LSO adding that none of the Task Force members were hurt either.

LSO totals the damage to the two Task Force cars to be $6,000 and $900 in damage to the citizen’s car.

Duop is wanted on bench warrants for Failure to Appear for Distributing a Controlled Substance a Class 2A Felony and Possession of Money with intent to violate NRS 28-416 a Class 4 Felony, as well as Failure to Appear for Tamper with Evidence and Possession of Money with intent to violate NRS 28-416 both Class 4 Felony. He’s also wanted on Failure to Appear for Attempt of a Class 2 Felony, a class 4 Felony.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Duop’s whereabouts are asked to call deputies at (402) 441-6000 or 911.

