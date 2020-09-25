Advertisement

Protesters march in Lincoln after Breonna Taylor decision announced

In the wake of the decision not to charge three Louisville, KY officers with the death of Breonna Taylor, protesters marched in Lincoln.
In the wake of the decision not to charge three Louisville, KY officers with the death of Breonna Taylor, protesters marched in Lincoln.
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the wake of the decision not to charge three Louisville, KY police offcers with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, cities around the country are seeing protests.

In Lincoln, dozens of people marched through the southwest part of town, from Lincoln Southwest High School to nearby neighborhoods.

The march was organized by “Fight For Black Lives.”

People who marched say they were upset and angry at the Breonna Taylor decision, but not surprised.

“We just have to stand and rally when those types of things happen, because when they happen, we say ‘No justice, no peace,’ but we have to make sure everyone knows we mean no justice, no peace," said Alex Benamon. "We can not continue to accept these injustices that they are wrongfully dealing us.”

Protesters say they want to see change come in phases. The first phase, reminding people injustices are still happening and draw attention back to the problems. The second phase is seeing concrete action from lawmakers.

