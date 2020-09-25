South Lincoln business has catalytic converter stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hospitality and restaurant industries are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Now, an already struggling business is facing another challenge, after the catalytic converter on their delivery van was stolen this week.

In August, Bubbles and Blocks had two converters stolen. This week, a nearby catering business.

Lincoln Police say there have been five times as many catalytic converter thefts this year compared to last year. The newest victim is Doorstep Diner Catering, but the owners say they believe they have the thief on camera.

Doorstep Dining has been open since 2015. The owners say they’ve never had a problem, until now.

“First we had to close, then when we re-opened, we couldn’t dance at weddings,” said Laurie Fraser. “Then we lost our tailgates and now we’ve lost our van.”

Fraser and co-owner Chad Klein say earlier this week, they were loading up their van to go to an event when something didn’t feel right.

“We go to start it and it’s just loud,” Klein said. “We looked around and couldn’t see anything, so one of my employees checked and sure enough, the catalytic converter was gone.”

Fraser and Klein checked security cameras and noticed that earlier in the week; a man can be seen wandering in the alley near the business at 2:30 a.m. Nothing appears to be stolen that night. Another night, the security cameras only capture a plastic bag covering the lens and the camera moving away from the alley.

“They came and scoped out our building," Fraser said. “They knew it was here. They knew where our cameras were. They came prepared.”

Fraser said the thief used a saw to cut the converter.

“Honestly, they’re going to receive $100, $150 dollars from that scrap metal." Fraser said. "I would’ve rather given them $200 cash than the thousands of dollars it’s going to repair that van.”

Lincoln Police say catalytic converters are easy targets because they don’t have identifiable information and aren’t too hard to remove.

Fraser and Klein say they just have one message to whoever is responsible.

“You are clearly struggling and I’m sorry that you feel like you have to do this," Fraser said. "You could’ve come to us if you had a desperate need because we would rather help someone than have them come out there and destroy someone’s livelihood.”

If you know anything about this theft, you’re asked to call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 75-3600.

