Advertisement

South Lincoln business has catalytic converter stolen

There have been five times as many catalytic converter thefts in Lincoln this year compared to last. The newest victim is Doorstep Diner Catering.
There have been five times as many catalytic converter thefts in Lincoln this year compared to last. The newest victim is Doorstep Diner Catering.(KOLN)
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hospitality and restaurant industries are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Now, an already struggling business is facing another challenge, after the catalytic converter on their delivery van was stolen this week.

In August, Bubbles and Blocks had two converters stolen. This week, a nearby catering business.

Lincoln Police say there have been five times as many catalytic converter thefts this year compared to last year. The newest victim is Doorstep Diner Catering, but the owners say they believe they have the thief on camera.

Doorstep Dining has been open since 2015. The owners say they’ve never had a problem, until now.

“First we had to close, then when we re-opened, we couldn’t dance at weddings,” said Laurie Fraser. “Then we lost our tailgates and now we’ve lost our van.”

Fraser and co-owner Chad Klein say earlier this week, they were loading up their van to go to an event when something didn’t feel right.

“We go to start it and it’s just loud,” Klein said. “We looked around and couldn’t see anything, so one of my employees checked and sure enough, the catalytic converter was gone.”

Fraser and Klein checked security cameras and noticed that earlier in the week; a man can be seen wandering in the alley near the business at 2:30 a.m. Nothing appears to be stolen that night. Another night, the security cameras only capture a plastic bag covering the lens and the camera moving away from the alley.

“They came and scoped out our building," Fraser said. “They knew it was here. They knew where our cameras were. They came prepared.”

Fraser said the thief used a saw to cut the converter.

“Honestly, they’re going to receive $100, $150 dollars from that scrap metal." Fraser said. "I would’ve rather given them $200 cash than the thousands of dollars it’s going to repair that van.”

Lincoln Police say catalytic converters are easy targets because they don’t have identifiable information and aren’t too hard to remove.

Fraser and Klein say they just have one message to whoever is responsible.

“You are clearly struggling and I’m sorry that you feel like you have to do this," Fraser said. "You could’ve come to us if you had a desperate need because we would rather help someone than have them come out there and destroy someone’s livelihood.”

If you know anything about this theft, you’re asked to call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 75-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters march in Lincoln after Breonna Taylor decision announced

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A march organized by "Fight For Black Lives" moved through southwest Lincoln Thursday.

News

"Yards After Contact" Andy Hoffman releases book chronicling son Jack's journey with cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Former Husker Alex Gordon retiring from MLB

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Longtime Kansas City Royal and former Husker Alex Gordon is retiring, according to the Royals twitter account.

Forecast

More Dry Weather and More Drought

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny, hazy, and warm for Friday with cooler weather looming on the horizon.

Latest News

News

New book detailing Jack Hoffman’s life with cancer out this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The book is written by Andy Hoffman, Jack’s dad, who is now also battling brain cancer.

News

Libraries to provide secure ballot boxes for November election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Election officials are encouraging early voting.

News

Teen in custody after fleeing court hearing, multiple pursuits

Updated: 6 hours ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol took a juvenile into custody following multiple pursuits in Northeast Nebraska Wednesday.

News

Local health department reports COVID-19 outbreak at Eagles Club

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at an event at the Lincoln Eagles Club.

Forecast

Warm and Mainly Sunny For Thursday, Hot on Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly sunny skies for Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

News

Man crashes into Lincoln City bus; chased down by driver

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Lincoln Police said a StarTran driver held down a theft suspect until police arrived after the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into his bus