Summer Hangs On This Weekend, More Fall-Like Weather Next Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While fall officially started on Tuesday of this week, it hasn’t much felt like it yet and that will continue to be the case as we head into the day on Saturday as sunny, hot, and breezy conditions will headline the forecast to start the weekend.

Near record highs are expected on Saturday with temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s across most of the state. (KOLN)

Ahead of another cold front, temperatures should surge into the upper 80s to low 90s for many areas across the state by Saturday afternoon. These numbers are near record highs for many locations including Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings, North Platte, Norfolk, McCook, and Imperial. While many areas could get close to records, the going forecast has temperatures falling a degree or two short of record highs.

By Saturday evening, an advancing cold front will bring in increasing clouds to the state as cooler temperatures begin to filter into the area. By Sunday morning, as the front passes through the state, there is FINALLY a chance for some scattered rain showers across central and eastern Nebraska. While potential rainfall amounts won’t be much - this is as good of a chance as we’ve seen in almost two weeks.

Scattered rain showers are possible Sunday morning across the area behind a passing cold front. (KOLN)

Sunday morning is likely the timeframe when rain chances will be highest with cool, cloudy, and breezy conditions. Potential rainfall amounts of maybe up to 0.25″ are possible. By the afternoon, look for variable clouds, cooler, and breezy conditions with rain showers coming to an end for most locations.

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool conditions are expected by Sunday afternoon with rain showers coming to an end. (KOLN)

While the rain opportunity on Sunday will be most welcome, the main thing we’ll likely notice with the passing cold front is likely the cool weather that will follow it as more seasonal and below average temperatures will arrive on Sunday and into the day on Monday.

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures are expected on Sunday to go along with partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. (KOLN)

Cool and breezy conditions are forecast to start the week next week on Monday. Highs should only be in the low to mid 60s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Most of next week is highlighted by more dry conditions expected - so if we miss on our rain chance on Sunday, it may be another week before another opportunity arrives in Lincoln. Temperatures are forecast to generally stay at or below average for most of the week with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. One thing to keep an eye on is another push of cooler air could potentially bring our first frost of the season to eastern Nebraska by late next week. Temperatures into Friday morning could dip into the mid and upper 30s across the area - stay tuned!

Temperatures into the 30s are possible by late next week with our first frost of the season possible! (KOLN)

