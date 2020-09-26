Art exhibit showcases homeless signs to bring awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You’ve seen the signs: Anything helps, God bless, I’m disabled, former veteran. They’re held by homeless people on corners. Now they’re on display in an art gallery.

The exhibit is called Shortage. It’s at the Lux Center for the Arts and is sponsored by local non-profits to bring attention to eviction as a cause of poverty. There are seven artists who helped with the group exhibition. The gallery director went around town collecting the homeless signs to supplement the artists' work.

“I think there is 15 other Lincoln bases organizations that we partnered with the set up exhibitions to talk about housing issues in general," said Katelyn Farneth, Gallery Director. "Raise awareness of evictions going on here in Lincoln.”

The gallery director said she’s incorporating the signs so people can realize that homelessness is happening in Lincoln.

The exhibit is going to be up until Oct. 17.

