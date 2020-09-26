Cooler and Breezy for Sunday, Chances for Light Rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a couple days with near record high temperatures in the 90s, a strong cold front will bring big changes to our weather as we head into the day on Sunday. Combine that with an upper level trough developing across the Midwest, and we’ll finally start feeling like fall for much of the next week as temperatures are expected to stay at or below seasonal averages.

Into the day on Sunday, temperatures are expected to be about 20° cooler across the state, with highs in the low 60s to low 70s from west to east.

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures are forecast for Sunday as highs fall into the 60s to low 70s across the state. (KOLN)

Behind a passing cold front, cool, cloudy, and breezy conditions are expected for Sunday. We’ll also see - FINALLY - a chance for some light rain across the area. Showers are expected to develop first across northeastern Nebraska past midnight Saturday night before pushing south and east through the area. Rain isn’t a sure thing at this point and even if we do see rain, it’s expected to be fairly light with less than 0.25″ expected through the day on Sunday.

Outside of Sunday, rain chances remain rather limited over the next week. (KOLN)

After that, rain chances into the new work week will again be pretty limited as most of the state should see a cool, dry week. Temperatures in Lincoln are forecast to stay in the 60s to low 70s for much of the week next week.

Seasonal to below average temperatures are expected over the next week. (KOLN)

What has our attention now, is another late week cold front that could usher in some of the coldest air we’ve seen in awhile. Low temperatures Thursday night into Friday and again Friday night into Saturday are forecast to dip into the upper 20s to upper 30s - potentially leading to some areas seeing their first frost or freeze of the season.

Many areas could see their first frost or freeze of the season late next week. (KOLN)

