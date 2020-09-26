After weeks of delay, Food Bank of Lincoln’s backpack program starting up again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Food Bank of Lincoln serves 16 counties in southeastern Nebraska. Aside from their typical food bank drive-through, they also have the backpack program designed to keep kids fed over the weekend, but they haven’t been able to start that yet this school year.

The Backpack Program serves around 3,000 kids and typically starts the last week of August, or the first week of September. Now, organizers said, the program won’t start back up until October.

In a back room in the First Congregational Church in Crete, boxes of food are stacked up to the ceiling. It’s about 12 weeks worth, and it has yet to make it to the nearly 110 kids in Crete who usually get these bags.

“I’ve worried a lot because I wasn’t sure, and I don’t think the food bank was sure when we would be able to start,” said Sharon Crouse, organizer of the Crete Backpack Program.

The delay is caused by a backup with the food bank.

“When this pandemic hit, food banks started to see an increase in food need, but the food resources; everybody is trying to get those food resources," said Alynn Sampson, food bank of Lincoln. "We had a delay of our food that we needed shipped here in order to get to our backpack programs. So that delay in food has resulted in a delay in the backpack program.”

In Lincoln, there are drive-thru food pick-ups nearly every day, but that’s not the story in rural counties. Which is why these backpacks are so essential.

“We know food insecurity is happening in those rural communities, and there are not food resources there like there are in Lincoln every day," said Sampson. "So for us, when we had to say, OK what is our priority for the backpack program, rural or Lincoln, it was an easy choice for us to pick rural because if we’re only going out once a month, we know for those families that’s not enough.”

In the meantime, the volunteers in Crete have been handing out grocery vouchers to fill in the gaps, because these backpacks don’t just feed the kids taking them home.

“We don’t know how many people are in each family, and they’re hoping to get through the weekend with what’s in the bag,” said Crouse.

They said they are more than ready to start getting food to the kids that need it most. The backpacks are set to go out Oct. 9.

“There are families who wonder should I pay the rent, buy medicine, buy food,” said Crouse. "I hope we’re helping fill that need anyway. "

There are five different menu options that come with things like vouchers for eggs or bread. Crouse said it’s been devastating knowing kids are going hungry, but there wasn’t much she could do. She’s happy now to get the program back up and running.

