Doane, Concordia pick up wins in Week 3

Doane 52, Hastings College 37. The Doane Tigers rolled up 52 points in an impressive offensive showing on Saturday. The scoring output is the Tigers' highest against the Broncos since 2013. Jamaine Derogene rushed for 154 yards and three scores for the Tigers. Doane scored 21 points in the fourth quarterback to pull away from the Broncos. With the victory, Doane improves its record to 2-1.

Doane scores 52 points (!!!) in an impressive win over Hastings College today. This Kaden Reimers catch was, unquestionably, the best play from the Tigers.@kaden_reimers @BroHoser2_3 @DoaneAthletics



(Vid cred: @ZachLocal4) pic.twitter.com/9RHkDgmg6k — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 26, 2020

Concordia 24, Briar Cliff 9. NAIA Offensive Player of the Week Jonah Weyand rushed for 88 yards, while teammates Lyle Whitney and Martin Solano found the end zone in Concordia’s 24-9 win over Briar Cliff. The running back trio rushed for more than 200 yards to help the Bulldogs remain unbeaten. Korrell Koehlmoos added a receiving touchdown for Concordia.

