Ewoldt ties career home runs record, scores from LSE Invite

Lincoln Southeast senior Rylan Ewoldt ties the state record with her 61st career home run.(Photo: Lincoln Southeast Softball (@lseknightssbv))
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rylan Ewoldt slugged her 61st career home run on Saturday, which ties the Nebraska high school all-class state record. Ewoldt’s round-tripper came in the third inning of an 11-0 victory over Bennington at the LSE Invite. The Knights went 2-1 at the tournament, finishing runner-up in their pool.

LSE Softball Invite Scores

Bellevue East 14, Lincoln Southeast 2

Bellevue East 4, Bennington 1

Bellevue East 8, Norfolk 2

Blair 12, Grand Island 2

Lincoln Southeast 11, Bennington 0

Lincoln Southeast 8, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Southwest 12, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southwest 8, Blair 2

Norfolk 9, Bennington 1

Omaha Marian 16, Grand Island 4

Omaha Marian 4, Blair 0

Omaha Marian 4, Lincoln Southwest 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Fremont 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Lincoln East 4

Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, McCook 0

