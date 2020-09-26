Ewoldt ties career home runs record, scores from LSE Invite
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rylan Ewoldt slugged her 61st career home run on Saturday, which ties the Nebraska high school all-class state record. Ewoldt’s round-tripper came in the third inning of an 11-0 victory over Bennington at the LSE Invite. The Knights went 2-1 at the tournament, finishing runner-up in their pool.
LSE Softball Invite Scores
Bellevue East 14, Lincoln Southeast 2
Bellevue East 4, Bennington 1
Bellevue East 8, Norfolk 2
Blair 12, Grand Island 2
Lincoln Southeast 11, Bennington 0
Lincoln Southeast 8, Norfolk 2
Lincoln Southwest 12, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southwest 8, Blair 2
Norfolk 9, Bennington 1
Omaha Marian 16, Grand Island 4
Omaha Marian 4, Blair 0
Omaha Marian 4, Lincoln Southwest 3
Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Fremont 2
Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Lincoln East 4
Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, McCook 0
