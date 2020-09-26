Hickman BBQ holds fundraiser for late LPD Officer’s family

HICKMAN, Neb. (KOLN) -Fat Boy Natural BBQ in Hickman held a fundraiser for the family of the late Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday. It was until 5 p.m. at their warehouse near downtown Hickman.

Owners, Kirk and Erin Malzer, said $10 dollars of every meal sold will go directly to the Herrera family, in addition to any other free-will donations.

Team Brew and Que, a Lincoln BBQ competition team sponsored by Fat Boy BBQ, provided the food.

