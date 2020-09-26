Advertisement

Lincoln Community Playhouse reopens

By Nicole Griffith
Sep. 26, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A local community theater is supposed to be celebrating their 75th season this year, but due to the pandemic they’ve been closed for months. However, this weekend, they’re reopening their doors.

The Lincoln Community Playhouse has had their curtain closed since March 15. They were expecting a fun season for being around 75 years, but now they’re taking it in stride and reopening with COVID precautions.

The Playhouse’s executive director said they’re cutting capacity from 270 to 50. Masks are required, tickets are mobile, hand sanitizers stations are set up, seats are blocked off and they’ve even invested in five air purifier systems.

The first show back is Erma Bombeck, a one hour, one-actor show about a woman who is a newspaper humor columnist.

The theater has spent the past few months doing parking lot plays and zoom performances to help keep the theater alive, but they’re ready to be back on the stage.

“Theater is definitely different right now than it has ever been in the history of the theater, so we are really excited to even open our doors and have even 50 people in our main stage,” said Morrie Enders, executive director.

There are shows on Friday, Saturday and Sundays. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids.

The Playhouse is planning for two more shows coming up in November and December and a holiday special in December.

The executive director said the Playhouse is getting many calls from audience members who are excited to come back. he’s also getting calls from people saying they are not ready to come back. He said he completely understands and said they’ll be ready whenever people feel comforatble to return.

