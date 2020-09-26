LPD officer assaulted near Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police Officer was assaulted near Lincoln Airport Saturday morning. The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. near the 3000 block of NW 12th Street.

An LPD officer was patrolling the area when they recognized 45-year-old Tomis Bedford of Lincoln. Bedford was wanted on several local charges. The officer attempted to detain Bedford, when Bedford became physical and threw the officer to the ground.

Bedford then attempted to leave the scene, when the officer gave chase and detained Bedford.

Bedford was arrested on two counts of robbery, one account of domestic assault, assault of a public peace officer, and resisting arrest.

The LPD officer was treated for a closed-head injury and released.

