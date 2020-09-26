Advertisement

LPD officer assaulted near Lincoln Airport

(AP)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police Officer was assaulted near Lincoln Airport Saturday morning. The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. near the 3000 block of NW 12th Street.

An LPD officer was patrolling the area when they recognized 45-year-old Tomis Bedford of Lincoln. Bedford was wanted on several local charges. The officer attempted to detain Bedford, when Bedford became physical and threw the officer to the ground.

Bedford then attempted to leave the scene, when the officer gave chase and detained Bedford.

Bedford was arrested on two counts of robbery, one account of domestic assault, assault of a public peace officer, and resisting arrest.

The LPD officer was treated for a closed-head injury and released.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two killed in crash near Wahoo

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and Wahoo Police Department responded to the scene of a fatality crash at the intersection of Highway 92 and Highway 109 just north of Wahoo on Friday.

Sports

SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 5 (Sept. 25)

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Check back for high school football scores and highlights throughout the night.

News

I-80 crash sends two to hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street exit in Lincoln on Friday afternoon.

News

Lied Center kicks off 31st season with ‘Newsical The Musical’

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The Lied Center is the first major university performing arts center to open in the country. They’re kicking off their 31st season with ‘Newsical the Musical.’

Latest News

Forecast

Summer Hangs On This Weekend, More Fall-Like Weather Next Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Summer-like heat expected on Saturday before a cool down brings more fall-like temperatures to the area Sunday and into next week.

News

Grand Island man arrested for suspicious package at Hall Co. administration building

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested the man they believe sent a suspicious package to the Hall County Election Commissioner earlier this month.

News

Crash on I-80 / 27th Street exit

Updated: 19 hours ago
The crash happened Friday afternoon.

News

COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in High range for Lincoln

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The dial is in the orange “High Risk” range.

News

Opening statements begin in Boswell murder case

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Opening statements began in the Bailey Boswell trial on Friday morning.

News

Infectious disease expert gives advice on safely enjoying fall football

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT