Motorcycle riders arrested after pursuits in several counties

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two motorcycle riders are in custody following multiple pursuits in central and eastern Nebraska Friday. The Nebraska State Patrol received a call from a citizen regarding two motorcycles driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 80 at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A short time later, a trooper located the motorcycles as they approached Grand Island. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the riders did not stop and fled eastbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit and both motorcycles accelerated to more than 140 miles per hour. As traffic volume became heavier near Aurora, the trooper discontinued the pursuit.

Several minutes later, the York County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a motorcycle had crashed at the Henderson exit, at mile marker 342. That rider, Samuel Neugebauer, 31, of Overland Park, Kansas, was transported to the hospital in Lincoln with serious injuries.

Troopers later observed the second motorcycle near mile marker 370 and initiated another pursuit. The motorcycle was observed splitting vehicles and passing on the shoulder of I-80 and traveled in excess of 130 miles per hour. As the motorcycle neared Lincoln, the pursuit was taken over by troopers in the NSP Aviation Support Division. Troopers on the ground pulled back as the pursuit entered Lincoln on Highway 77.

The NSP helicopter was able to follow the motorcycle along Highway 2 until it stopped at a gas station in Palmyra. Troopers arrived on scene moments later and took the rider into custody without incident. Troopers found a handgun, and several pounds of marijuana in his backpack.

The rider, Alexander Wise, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, no drug tax stamp, and an outstanding warrant from Kansas. Wise was lodged in Hamilton County Jail. When released from the hospital, Neugebauer will be arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving.

