Spielman sees limited action in TCU debut

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - JD Spielman saw limited action in his TCU debut on Saturday. Spielman, who played his first three seasons of college football at Nebraska, did not start for the Horned Frogs. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver caught two passes for 16 yards. Spielman also had one rushing attempt for five years.

The former All-Big Ten selection was also used on TCU’s special teams. He had a pair of punt returns for 27 yards.

Spielman transferred from Nebraska in February and was ruled immediately eligible.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.