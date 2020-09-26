Advertisement

Spielman sees limited action in TCU debut

Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.(Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik/AP)
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.(Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik/AP) (WTVG)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - JD Spielman saw limited action in his TCU debut on Saturday. Spielman, who played his first three seasons of college football at Nebraska, did not start for the Horned Frogs. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver caught two passes for 16 yards. Spielman also had one rushing attempt for five years.

The former All-Big Ten selection was also used on TCU’s special teams. He had a pair of punt returns for 27 yards.

Spielman transferred from Nebraska in February and was ruled immediately eligible.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News