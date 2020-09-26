Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
New Cases: 76
- The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 96 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,233. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 77
- On Saturday, September 26, the Douglas County Health Department reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 15,785 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department received no new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 193. DCHD has confirmed 12,153 county residents have recovered from the illness.
