Two killed in crash near Wahoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and Wahoo Police Department responded to the scene of a fatality crash at the intersection of Highway 92 and Highway 109 just north of Wahoo on Friday at around 7:29 p.m.

The preliminary investigation by WPD indicates that a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Lawrence Mach of Weston was southbound from Highway 109 when he crossed Highway 92 and was struck broadside by an eastbound vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Tristan Goracke of Fremont.

Lawrence Mach and his passenger, 66-year-old Margaret Mach, were both pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Goracke was transported to Saunders Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Seatbelts were in use by occupants of both vehicles.

