Amber Alert issued for Maryland child

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl.

Brady Eliza Sellers is believed to be with 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. The two were last seen in Grantsville, Maryland.

Brady is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes, and should only be wearing a diaper.

Kyle should be driving a blue Mazda with the Maryland tag 9ED0360.

Authorities warn not to take action, but to call #77 or 911 if they are seen.

