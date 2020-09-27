Advertisement

Cool and Breezy Start to the Week, Frost Late This Week?

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More cool and breezy weather is expected to start the work week on Monday to go along with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are forecast to stay below average on Monday, with highs mostly in the low to mid 60s across the state.

Along with the cool temperatures, north and northwest winds will stay breezy through most of the day, with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible.

Winds should decrease into Monday evening and stay fairly light on Tuesday before the wind picks back up on Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday should be mainly dry, though a few spotty instability showers can’t be ruled out across far eastern Nebraska through the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. If we do manage to see a few of these showers, rainfall should stay light at generally under 0.10″.

One of the big things we’ll keep an eye on this week is the potential for our first frost/freeze of the season by late this week. Another cold front moving through the area Wednesday into Thursday will lead to high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s by Thursday afternoon. Thursday night into Friday with clear skies and light winds, temperatures could really bottom out, potentially falling into the upper 20s and upper 30s by Friday morning.

Other than the cool temperatures and breezy winds this week, it should remain fairly quiet as more dry weather is expected through most of the week and into next weekend.

