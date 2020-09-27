Advertisement

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Sat, Sept. 26)

The Norris volleyball team huddles during the championship match at the Lincoln Pius X Invite.
The Norris volleyball team huddles during the championship match at the Lincoln Pius X Invite.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
High School Volleyball Scoreboard (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 21-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11

Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

Sioux County def. Lusk, Wyo., 25-23, 25-18, 25-9

Adams Central Tournament

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-16

Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14

Gering def. Centura, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20

Championship

Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-21, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 27-25

Semifinal

Broken Bow def. Adams Central, 25-21, 26-24

Superior def. Gering, 25-15, 27-25

Seventh Place

Sandy Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-14

Allison Weston Invite

Gold Division

Championship

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21

Semifinal

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-23, 25-17

Third Place

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-23, 25-21

Arlington Invite

Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-7, 25-15

Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-21

Omaha Roncalli def. Bishop Neumann, 29-31, 26-24, 25-20

Omaha Roncalli def. Blair, 26-24, 25-19

Aurora Invite

Championship

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 31-29

Consolation Semifinal

Bennington def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23

Sidney def. Crete, 25-14, 25-22

Fifth Place

Bennington def. Sidney, 25-19, 25-23

First Round

Aurora def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-22

Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney

Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23

Waverly def. Crete, 25-10, 25-7

Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. Waverly, 25-17, 25-11

Kearney Catholic def. Aurora, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

Seventh Place

Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 25-20, 25-15

Third Place

Waverly def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-15

Bertrand Invitational

Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-17

Bertrand def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-6

Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-13

Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-16

Pleasanton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-10

Brady Eagle Tournament

Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-17, 25-19

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 26-24

Consolation Semifinal

Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23

Wauneta-Palisade def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-20

Fifth Place

Wauneta-Palisade def. Brady, 25-10, 25-15

Semifinal

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-23, 27-25

David City Invitational

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-21

David City def. Aquinas, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13

David City def. Central City, 25-12, 25-4

David City def. North Bend Central, 28-26, 25-21

David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-11, 25-18

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-15, 25-7

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-15, 25-7

Shelby/Rising City def. Central City, 25-19, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley Invitational

Pool A

Archbishop Bergan def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-19

West Point-Beemer def. Archbishop Bergan, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

Pool B

Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 20-25, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 26-24, 25-21

Randolph def. Boyd County, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23

St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-12

St. Paul def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-12

St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-6, 25-11

Hampton Tournament

Championship

Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-15

Pool 1

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-14

Hampton def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-15

Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18

Pool 2

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-20

Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-16

Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-9

Third Place

Mead def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-13

Hershey Invite

Ainsworth def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 26-24

Holdrege Tournament

Pool A

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Minden, 25-21, 25-15

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-23

Pool B

Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-17

Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16

McCook def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15

Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-14

Ravenna def. McCook, 25-17, 25-17

Louisville Booster Tournament

Auburn def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-14

Cedar Bluffs def. Louisville, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18

Johnson County Central def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal

Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 28-26

Fifth Place

Omaha Mercy def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-18

Semifinal

Cedar Bluffs def. Johnson County Central, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23

Douglas County West def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19

Third Place

Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 25-14, 25-12

Mitchell Invite

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-19

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-16

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-6

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21

Mitchell def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-16, 25-16

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-15

Nebraska Lutheran Tournament

Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-10

Nebraska Lutheran def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-16

Pius X Invitational

Championship

Elkhorn def. Norris, 29-27, 25-22

Fifth Place

Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 23-25, 25-22, 25-12

Gold Pool

Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 27-25

Green Pool

Millard North def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-19

Norris def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-13, 25-11

Third Place

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-20

Potter-Dix Tournament

Morrill def. Crawford, 25-13, 25-20

Morrill def. Potter-Dix, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17

Perkins County def. Crawford, 25-23, 25-20

Perkins County def. Morrill, 25-21, 25-15

Perkins County def. Potter-Dix, 25-14, 25-14

Riverside Invite

Championship

Lutheran High Northeast def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-21

First Round

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-8, 25-15

Wood River def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-13

Semifinal

Lutheran High Northeast def. O’Neill, 25-17, 25-6

Third Place

O’Neill def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-18

Riverside Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Wood River def. Nebraska Christian, 11-25, 25-20, 25-17

Semifinal

Hastings def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 25-20

Southern Tournament

Malcolm def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-10

Malcolm def. Southern, 25-19, 25-18

Southern def. Heartland

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-15

Thayer Central def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-22

Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-22, 25-12

Sutherland Tournament

Championship

Overton def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-17

Consolation

Southwest def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-13

Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-7

Sutherland def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22

First Round

Chase County def. Southwest, 33-31, 22-25, 25-18

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-15

South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-18

Semifinal

Overton def. Chase County, 25-11, 25-21

South Loup def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 19-25, 25-14, 27-25

Third Place

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-21, 25-21

West Holt Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18

Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-18

West Holt def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger Tournament

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-5

Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Pierce, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21

Championship

Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-23, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Pierce def. Madison, 25-3, 25-5

Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17

Wayne def. CWC, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Seventh Place

Homer def. Madison, 25-21, 25-10

Third Place

CWC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

