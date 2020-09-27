HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Sat, Sept. 26)
High School Volleyball Scoreboard (Saturday, Sept. 26)
Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 21-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11
Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
Sioux County def. Lusk, Wyo., 25-23, 25-18, 25-9
Adams Central Tournament
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14
Gering def. Centura, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20
Championship
Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-21, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 27-25
Semifinal
Broken Bow def. Adams Central, 25-21, 26-24
Superior def. Gering, 25-15, 27-25
Seventh Place
Sandy Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-14
Allison Weston Invite
Gold Division
Championship
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21
Semifinal
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-23, 25-17
Third Place
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-23, 25-21
Arlington Invite
Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-7, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-21
Omaha Roncalli def. Bishop Neumann, 29-31, 26-24, 25-20
Omaha Roncalli def. Blair, 26-24, 25-19
Aurora Invite
Championship
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 31-29
Consolation Semifinal
Bennington def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23
Sidney def. Crete, 25-14, 25-22
Fifth Place
Bennington def. Sidney, 25-19, 25-23
First Round
Aurora def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-22
Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney
Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23
Waverly def. Crete, 25-10, 25-7
Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Waverly, 25-17, 25-11
Kearney Catholic def. Aurora, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20
Seventh Place
Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 25-20, 25-15
Third Place
Waverly def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-15
Bertrand Invitational
Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-17
Bertrand def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-6
Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-13
Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-10
Brady Eagle Tournament
Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-17, 25-19
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 26-24
Consolation Semifinal
Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23
Wauneta-Palisade def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-20
Fifth Place
Wauneta-Palisade def. Brady, 25-10, 25-15
Semifinal
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-23, 27-25
David City Invitational
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-21
David City def. Aquinas, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13
David City def. Central City, 25-12, 25-4
David City def. North Bend Central, 28-26, 25-21
David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-11, 25-18
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-15, 25-7
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-15, 25-7
Shelby/Rising City def. Central City, 25-19, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley Invitational
Pool A
Archbishop Bergan def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-19
West Point-Beemer def. Archbishop Bergan, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23
Pool B
Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 20-25, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 26-24, 25-21
Randolph def. Boyd County, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23
St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-12
St. Paul def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-12
St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-6, 25-11
Hampton Tournament
Championship
Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-15
Pool 1
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-14
Hampton def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-15
Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18
Pool 2
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-16
Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-9
Third Place
Mead def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-13
Hershey Invite
Ainsworth def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 26-24
Holdrege Tournament
Pool A
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Minden, 25-21, 25-15
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-23
Pool B
Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-17
Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16
McCook def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15
Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-14
Ravenna def. McCook, 25-17, 25-17
Louisville Booster Tournament
Auburn def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-14
Cedar Bluffs def. Louisville, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18
Johnson County Central def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal
Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 28-26
Fifth Place
Omaha Mercy def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-18
Semifinal
Cedar Bluffs def. Johnson County Central, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23
Douglas County West def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19
Third Place
Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 25-14, 25-12
Mitchell Invite
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-19
Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-16
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-6
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21
Mitchell def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-16, 25-16
Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-15
Nebraska Lutheran Tournament
Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-10
Nebraska Lutheran def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-16
Pius X Invitational
Championship
Elkhorn def. Norris, 29-27, 25-22
Fifth Place
Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 23-25, 25-22, 25-12
Gold Pool
Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 25-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 27-25
Green Pool
Millard North def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-19
Norris def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-13, 25-11
Third Place
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-20
Potter-Dix Tournament
Morrill def. Crawford, 25-13, 25-20
Morrill def. Potter-Dix, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17
Perkins County def. Crawford, 25-23, 25-20
Perkins County def. Morrill, 25-21, 25-15
Perkins County def. Potter-Dix, 25-14, 25-14
Riverside Invite
Championship
Lutheran High Northeast def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-21
First Round
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-8, 25-15
Wood River def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-13
Semifinal
Lutheran High Northeast def. O’Neill, 25-17, 25-6
Third Place
O’Neill def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-18
Riverside Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Wood River def. Nebraska Christian, 11-25, 25-20, 25-17
Semifinal
Hastings def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 25-20
Southern Tournament
Malcolm def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-10
Malcolm def. Southern, 25-19, 25-18
Southern def. Heartland
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-15
Thayer Central def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-22
Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-22, 25-12
Sutherland Tournament
Championship
Overton def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-17
Consolation
Southwest def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-13
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-7
Sutherland def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22
First Round
Chase County def. Southwest, 33-31, 22-25, 25-18
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-15
South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-18
Semifinal
Overton def. Chase County, 25-11, 25-21
South Loup def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 19-25, 25-14, 27-25
Third Place
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-21, 25-21
West Holt Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18
Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-18
West Holt def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger Tournament
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-5
Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Pierce, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21
Championship
Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-23, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal
Pierce def. Madison, 25-3, 25-5
Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17
Wayne def. CWC, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21
Seventh Place
Homer def. Madison, 25-21, 25-10
Third Place
CWC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
