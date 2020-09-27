Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 61

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 61 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,294.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 170

  • The Douglas County Health Department reported 170 new cases on Sunday, Sept. 27. This makes 15,935 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.

